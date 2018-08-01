Dana Walker 82, of Alton, passed at 12:00 AM on Sunday, July 29, 2018.

She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Donald Walker. She is also survived by her three children Jon, David and Nan Walker her sister Marti Norton and brother Dr. Douglas Weeks.

She was also a part of a much larger and extended family including but not limited to Marie Walker, Shelly Krohn, five grandchildren and a great granddaughter.Dana was born on October 28, 1935 in Ashland, WI. She graduated from the University of Wisconsin with a Bachelor of Science degree and was a Registered Nurse. She was an Alton, IL school nurse for over 20 years and was a member of P.E.O. and Red Hat.

Dana was a loving wife and beloved mother. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.

A full online obituary can be found at http://www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com/obituaries/Dana-Walker-3/