Danette R. “Danni” Whitehead

Danette R. “Danni” Whitehead, 55, of Alton, passed into eternal life at 5:32 p.m. Saturday, September 22, 2018, with her loving family surrounding her.

Per her wishes, Danni will be cremated. There will be no funeral services. A celebration of her life will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, October 6, at Hearts Harvest Church in Bethalto.

Gent Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements.