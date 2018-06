It is with great sadness the family of Daniel “Dan” Joseph Rujawitz of Granite City announces his peaceful passing on Wednesday, June 6, 2018, at the age of 78.

In celebration of Dan’s life, visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday, June 11, at Irwin Chapel, 591 Glen Crossing Road in Glen Carbon. Funeral services for Dan will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 12, at the funeral home in Glen Carbon. Burial will follow at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon with full military rites.