Daniel Allen Depper, 21, of Alton, passed away Sunday, April 29, 2018.

Visitation will be 10 a.m. until services honoring his life at noon Saturday, May 5, 2018, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Alton, followed by a reception beginning at 1 p.m. at the Alton Moose Lodge No. 951 in Godfrey.