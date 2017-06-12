Daniel Edward “Danny” Patton, 27, of Edwardsville and formerly of Granite City, passed away at 8:16 p.m. on Saturday, June 10, 2017, at Anderson Hospital in Maryville.

He was born May 9, 1990, in Granite City, a son of Michael and Jeanne (Spahn) Patton of Edwardsville. He enjoyed his time working as a mechanic and landscaper at Schweitzer Mountain Resort in Sandpoint, Idaho, and was a 2009 graduate of Crown Point High School in Crown Point, Ind. Danny lived life to the fullest and was always looking for his next adventure in life. He loved BMX biking, enjoyed cooking, being outdoors and listening to music. He will be remembered for the love and special times he shared with his family and friends. In addition to his beloved parents, he is survived by three sisters, Andie Patton (Matthew Maddox) of St. Louis, Hannah Patton of Edwardsville and Amanda Patton of Edwardsville; grandmothers, Mary Nell Patton of Edwardsville and Millie Spahn of Granite City; best friends, Mark Lambing of Minneapolis, Minn., Chad Sigite of Granite City and Patrick Scannell of Granite City; many aunts, uncles, cousins, other extended family and many friends.

He was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Thomas Patton and Paul Spahn.

In celebration of his life, memorial visitation will be 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. Thursday, June 15, 2017, at Irwin Chapel, 591 Glen Crossing Road in Glen Carbon. Memorial visitation will continue from 10 a.m. until time of funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, June 16, 2017, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Edwardsville with Father Jeffrey H. Goeckner as celebrant. Burial will follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Edwardsville. Memorials may be made to Narcotics Anonymous and may be accepted at the funeral home; irwinchapel.com.