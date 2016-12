Daniel G. Hochstuhl, 85, of Godfrey, died Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016, at Anderson Hospital in Maryville.

Visitation will be 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30, 2016, at Gent Funeral Home in Alton, where funeral services will be 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016. Burial will be at Valhalla Memorial Park.