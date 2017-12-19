Daniel Glenn Kaul, 68, died at 1:06 a.m. Monday, Dec. 18, 2017.
Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 22, at Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto. Burial will follow at Roselawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.
Daniel Glenn Kaul, 68, died at 1:06 a.m. Monday, Dec. 18, 2017.
Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 22, at Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto. Burial will follow at Roselawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.
AdVantage News | 1000 W. Homer Adams Pkwy, Godfrey, IL 62035 | Phone: 618.463.0612 | Copyright 2014