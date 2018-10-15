Daniel Joseph Bundridge, 41, of Valparaiso, Indiana and formerly of Wood River, Illinois died October 8, 2018 at 12:07 am. He was born April 11, 1977 in Alton, Illinois, a son of Larry and Nancy (Hanlon) Bundridge of Wood River. Daniel was a graduate of Wood River High School and later graduated from S.I.U.E. He formerly taught at Lewis and Clark Jr. High School in Wood River. He spent his entire adult life working as a highly-respected educator. He worked tirelessly first as a teacher, then an administrator and worked his way to the Indiana Department of Education. Recently as President of EdgED Consulting, Daniel traveled the entire state of Indiana doing whatever he could to help, to be a service, and to assist educators and students. In addition to loving his job, Daniel was an avid fan of all sports and adored his beloved St. Louis Cardinals and Notre Dame Fighting Irish football teams. Never missing a game, there was rarely a bigger fan in the audience than Daniel. Throughout his childhood, he excelled in sports and was always playing baseball, soccer and basketball. However there was nothing Daniel adored more than his family. A hands-on father and step-father, Daniel could often be found doing everything he could to take care of his family. Daniel Joseph Bundridge was a force in this world. He brightened up every room and improved every life he touched. He will be greatly missed. In addition to his beloved parents, he leaves behind his wife, Jennifer Arzola-Kwiatkowski; son, Aidan Bundridge; two step-daughters, Elizabeth and Penelope Kwiatkowski; brother and sister-in-law, Jake and Jessica Bundridge; aunts and uncles, David and Janelle Rice, Ron and Sheila Reckard, Timothy and Joyce Hanlon, James and Dottie Hanlon and Michael and Lavonne Hanlon; many cousins; other extended family and many cherished friends and former students. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Edward and Lucille Hanlon and Ken and Melba Bundridge and Aunt, Patricia Tomblingson. There will be no local gathering and a private family graveside service will be held at St. Patrick Catholic Cemetery in Godfrey. www.irwinchapel.com