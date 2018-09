Daniel Matthew Zorger

Daniel Matthew Zorger, 40, of Alton, passed away at 4:51 a.m. Sunday, September 16, 2018.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Thursday, September 20, 2018, at Staten- Fine Funeral Home. A Memorial Mass will take place at 10 a.m. Friday, September 21, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Alton.

Staten-Fine Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements.