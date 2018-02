Daniel R. Walker, 41, of Maryville, died at 10:09 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018, at his home.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 11, 2018, at Weber & Rodney Funeral Home. Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 12, 2018, at Mother of Perpetual Help in Maryville. Following cremation, he will be interred at St. Boniface Cemetery in Edwardsville.