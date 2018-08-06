Daniel W. Manning
Daniel W. Manning, 58, of Granite City, passed away at 2:11 p.m. Saturday, August 4, 2018 at his home.
In celebration of his life, private family services will be held.
Irwin Chapel of Granite City is in charge of arrangements.
