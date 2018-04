Daniel William Zimmerman of Grafton, retired missionary, died at age 95 on Thursday, April 19, 2018.

Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until funeral service at 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 25, at First Baptist Church in Grafton. Pastor William Hendricks and grandson Pastor Marc Zimmerman will officiate. Burial will be at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey. Memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church of Grafton.

Gent Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements.