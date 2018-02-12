Darla Lea Coppedge, 71, of Granite City, died Monday, Feb. 12, 2018, at her home.
Graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 16, at Westwood Cemetery in Shawneetown, Ill.
Irwin Chapel Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
