Darlene Clara (Uhas) McClaine Roja

Darlene Clara (Uhas) McClaine Roja, 85, of Bethalto, passed away at 9:49 a.m. Wednesday, August 15, 2018, at Bethalto Care Center in Bethalto.

Cremation will be accorded prior to pending ceremonies.

Perfetti-Assalley Funeral Home, 201 S. Main St. in Sorento, Ill., has been entrusted with ceremonies.