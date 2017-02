Darlene M. Moore, 79, of Hartford, died at 5:50 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017, at Integrity Healthcare of Wood River.

Visitation will be 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 13, at Marks Mortuary in Wood River, where services will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb 14. Burial will follow in Wanda Cemetery in South Roxana.