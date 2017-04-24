Darlene S. Bergesch

Darlene S. Bergesch, 78, died Sunday, April 23, 2017.  

Visitation will be 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 26, at Gent Funeral Home, where funeral services will be 11 a.m. Thursday, April 27. Burial will be at Upper Alton Cemetery.