Darrel G. Suhre, 85 of Manchester, Mich., died Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017, at his residence in Manchester.

Visitation will be 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, at Thayer-Rock Funeral Home in Farmington, Mich. Service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, at Salem United Church of Christ in Farmington. Visitation also will be 8 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. Monday, Feb.13, at Dauderman Mortuary in Alhambra. Interment will be at Salem Cemetery in Alhambra.