Darren J. Price, 53, of Highland, died Wednesday, May 9, 2018, at his residence.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Friday, May 11, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland and 8 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 12, at the funeral home. Rev. Dr. R.W. “Billy” Blackman, pastor of Highland Southern Baptist Church, will officiate. Interment will be at Highland City Cemetery in Highland.