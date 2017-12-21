Darryl P. Jacobs, 45, of Glen Carbon, died Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2017.
Visitation will be 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 23, at Irwin Chapel, 591 Glen Crossing Road in Glen Carbon. Services will follow at 1 p.m.
