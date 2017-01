Dave Carmody, 62, of Olney, formerly of Granite City, died Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017, at Deaconess Main Hospital, Evansville, Ind.

Visitation will be 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 16, 2017, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road, Granite City. Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, at Holy Family Catholic Church, 2606 Washington Ave., Granite City.