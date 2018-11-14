David A. Coakley

David A. Coakley, 73, of Collinsville, formerly of Granite City, passed away Monday, November 12, 2018, at Anderson Hospital surrounded by his family.

Visitation for David will be 4-8 p.m. Friday, November 16, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City. In celebration of David’s life, visitation will continue from 10 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. Saturday, November 17, with Pastor Tom Hufty and Pastor Keith Braddick officiating at First Baptist Church of Maryville, 7110 Illinois State Route 162 in Maryville. Burial will follow at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon.