David Allen Vatole, 55, of Cottage Hills, died at 5:52 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018, at Saint Louis University Hospital.

Visitation will be 4 p.m. until services at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 30, at Elias, Kallal, and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto. Private burial will be at a later date.