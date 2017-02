David C. Hartwell, 49, of Alton, died at 1:34 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017, at Barnes Jewish Hospital.

Visitation will be 10 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 9 , 2017, at Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Home in Alton. Burial will take place at Rose Lawn Memory Garden in Bethalto.