David E. Mucho, 48, of Granite City, passed away at 9:26 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 23, 2016, at Gateway Regional Medical Center in Granite City.

He was born Jan. 22, 1968, in Granite City, a son of Cora “Joan” (Miller) Mucho and the late Charles Louis Mucho. He had worked for Midwest Steel and American Steel for many years as a certified welder. He was an artist who excelled in drawing and cartoon sketches. David was always willing to help others and will be remembered for the special times shared with his family and friends.

In addition to his beloved mother, he is survived by two sisters and brothers-in-law, Robin and Dean Rochester of St. Louis and Amanda and Frank Mason of Troy, Ill.; two brothers and a sister-in-law, Charles Mucho Jr. of Granite City and Greg and Marri Mucho of Decatur, Ill.; seven nieces and nephew, Jessica, Katie, Emily, Nick, Michaela, Morgan and Molly; other extended family and many friends.

In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by a niece, Angela.

In celebration of his life, visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, Jan. 2, 2017, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City, where funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Edwardsville.

Memorials may be made to Niedringhaus United Methodist Church or to a charity of one’s choice and may be accepted at the funeral home; irwinchapel.com.