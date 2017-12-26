David E. Ohlendorf, 93, of Granite City, died Saturday, Dec. 23, 2017, at Eden Village in Glen Carbon.
A private family burial will be at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Edwardsville at a later date.
Irwin Chapel in Glen Carbon is serving the family.
David E. Ohlendorf, 93, of Granite City, died Saturday, Dec. 23, 2017, at Eden Village in Glen Carbon.
A private family burial will be at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Edwardsville at a later date.
Irwin Chapel in Glen Carbon is serving the family.
AdVantage News | 1000 W. Homer Adams Pkwy, Godfrey, IL 62035 | Phone: 618.463.0612 | Copyright 2014