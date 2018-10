David E. Suhre

David E. Suhre, 76, of Edwardsville, died at 2:30 p.m. Monday, October 22, 2018, at Anderson Hospital in Maryville.

Visitation will be 1-3:30 p.m. Sunday, October 28, at Weber & Rodney Funeral Home with Rev. John Roberts officiating. Services will follow at 3:30 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. A private interment will be Monday at the New Douglas Cemetery.