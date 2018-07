David G. Tanner Sr., 62, of Granite City, passed away Friday, June 29, 2018, at his home surrounded by his family.

In celebration of David’s life, graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, July 2, 2018, at Rock Hill Cemetery in Puxico, Mo.

Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City, is serving the family.