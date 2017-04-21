Harold David Hanbaum, 69, of South Roxana, passed away at 9:03 a.m. Thursday, April 20, 2017, at his home.

He was born June 1, 1947, in Alton, the son of the late Harold Eugene and Lillian Mae (O’Neil) Hanbaum. He owned and operated Dave’s Restoration and Remodeling for many years. Dave had served as a dedicated member of the South Roxana Fire Department from December 1969 until September 2003 and had served as Fire Chief for many years. He had served as President and Vice-President on the board of the Madison County Fireman’s Association. He had served his country with the United States Navy and was a member of the South Roxana American Legion Post No. 1167. Dave loved his days of traveling and enjoyed his many trips to Texas and Florida. He was always ready to have a good time and was in charge of the Madison County Fireman’s Hospitality Room for many years. He will be remembered for the love and special times shared with his family and many friends.

He is survived by a daughter, Kristy Scott of East Alton; his son and daughter-in-law, Michael and Linda Hanbaum of East Alton; three grandchildren, Pfc. Kyle and Lindsay Scott of Fort Campbell, Ky., Kelee Scott of Wood River and Jada Hanbaum of East Alton; three great-grandchildren, Jaylee Holliday, Briley Holliday and Tristan Bassett; special friend, Everett Talley of Alton; other extended family and friends.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a great-grandson, Hunter Holliday, and his beloved dog, Snoopy.

In celebration of his life, visitation will be 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 25, 2017, at Irwin Chapel, 591 Glen Crossing Road in Glen Carbon. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, April 26, 2017, with the Rev. Richard Holcomb officiating. Burial with military honors will be at Wanda Cemetery in South Roxana. Memorials may be made to H.O.P.E. Rescues Animal Shelter, P.O. Box 397, Godfrey, IL 62035 and may be accepted at the funeral home.