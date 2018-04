David J. Brown, 79, of Bethalto, formerly of Alton, passed away Monday, April 9, 2018, at Union General Hospital in Blairsville, Ga.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, April 18, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Alton. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, April 19, in the funeral home chapel with Pastor David Berger officiating. Burial will take place in Rose Lawn Memory Gardens.