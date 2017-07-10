David J. Slonaker, 46, of Alton, died Saturday, July 8, 2017, at OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center in Alton after a battle with cancer.
Cremation services entrusted to Paynic Home for Funerals in East Alton.
