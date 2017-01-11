David J. Stephens, 48, of Alton, passed away at 12:03 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 9, 2017, at his home in Alton.

He was born on July 3, 1968, in Alton, the son of John and Evelyn Joan (Cook) Stephens of Carrollton.

He married his wife, Samantha, in Las Vegas, Nev., on Aug. 10, 2005. She survives.

David proudly owned and operated his own contracting business — Freedom General Contracting. He enjoyed helping improve the quality of life of individuals with disabilities through his work as a contractor. Prior to starting his own business, he worked for Dilly Management in Alton for many years. David graduated from Alton High School in 1986.

David was a talented artist and craftsman. He often used his skills to help and teach people.

In addition to his wife and parents, he is also survived by two sisters and brothers-in-law, Shelley and James Embry of Greenfield, Ill., and Mandy and Nathan Joyce of Alton; a sister-in-law, Jeanie Stephens of Bethalto; a brother-in-law, Jeremy Sonnier of Alton; as well as nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, other extended family and many friends in his community who will miss him greatly.

He was preceded in death by three brothers, John E. Stephens II, James P. Stephens and Robert S. Stephens; and one sister, Emily N. Sonnier.

In accordance to his wishes, there will be no services but a spaghetti dinner will be held at a later date in his honor.

Memorials may be made to the Shamrock Services Resident Activity Funds, c/o Shamrock Services, 3305 Oakwood Ave., Alton, IL 62002.

Cremation services entrusted to Paynic Home for Funerals of Rosewood Heights; paynicfh.com.