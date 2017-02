David L. Carnaghi, 75, of Edwardsville, died at 1:03 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017, at his residence.

Visitation will be 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, at Weber & Rodney Funeral Home in Edwardsville. Service will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Edwardsville. Burial will be at the Salem Cemetery in Alhambra.