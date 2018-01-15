David L. Jenkins, 84, died at 11:25 a.m. Friday, Jan. 12, 2018, at Hillsboro Rehabilitation & Health Center in Hillsboro, Ill.
A private memorial service will be Wednesday, Jan. 17.
Gent Funeral Home in Alton is handling arrangements.
