David Lee Richey

David Lee Richey, 71, of Granite City, passed away Sunday, October 28, 2018, at John Cochran Veterans Hospital in St. Louis.

Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, October 31, with a Masonic service at 7 p.m. at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City. In celebration of David’s life, services will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, November 1, at the funeral home with Deacon Perry Harris officiating. Burial will follow with full military rites at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis.