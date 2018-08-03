David M. Schildman II, 34 of Granite City, Illinois passed away on Thursday, August 2, 2018 at St. Louis University Hospital.

David was born on February 15, 1984 in Maryville, Illinois; the son of the late David M. and Cynthia (Evans) Schildman. David enjoyed long car ride adventures with his family and never missed an opportunity to be outside fishing and hunting. Most of all David loved his family and will be remembered for his kind heart and all the special times they shared together.

David is survived by and will be missed by his sister; Elizabeth (Robert) Wimberly of Granite City, Illinois; aunt, Kathleen Schildman of Granite City, Illinois; niece, Megan Humphreys; great-nieces, Rylan Jager, Dylan Jager; nephews, Joshue-Lee Jager, Cody Humphreys, Collin Humphreys and many other close family members and friends.

In celebration of David’s life, visitation will be held on Sunday, August 5, 2018 from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. with a service at 7:00 p.m. with Pastor Lenny Johnson officiating at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City. Burial will follow at a later date at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon. Memorial donations are suggested to the American Diabetes Association.