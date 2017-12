David N. Stille, 55, of Woodbury, Minn., formerly of Bloomington, Ill., and originally of Alhambra, died Monday, Dec. 18, 2017, at Woodwinds Health Campus, HealthEast in Woodbury, Minn.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 26, at Salem United Church of Christ in Alhambra and 9 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 27, at the church. Interment will be at Salem Cemetery in Alhambra.

Dauderman Mortuary in Alhambra is handling arrangements.