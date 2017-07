David R. Minner, 60, of Alton, died unexpectedly Sunday, July 2, 2017, at his home.

Visitation and services were Friday, July 7, at Elias-Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Home in Alton. Military honors were presented at the funeral home by the Ritual Team of VFW Alton Post No. 1308. Interment followed services at Wanda Cemetery in South Roxana.