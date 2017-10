David R. Woltering, 85, of Bethalto, died Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017, at Eden Village Care Center in Glen Carbon.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2017, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto. David’s family will also receive friends and family from 9 a.m. until service at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 18, at St. John United Church of Christ. Burial will follow in St. John Cemetery in Midway.