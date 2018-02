David Ray Brown, 60, of Granite City, died Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018, at Anderson Hospital in Maryville.

Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Monday, Feb. 19, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City. Visitation will continue from 9 a.m. until services at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 20, at Calvary Life Church, 4650 Maryville Road in Granite City. Interment will be in Sunset Hill Memorial Estates, Glen Carbon.