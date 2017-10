David Robert Schnarr, 51, passed away Saturday, October 7, 2017 at his home. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 11, 2017 from 10 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. at Elias, Kallal, and Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey with Pastor Ron Wenzel officiating. Interment will take place in Valhalla Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to Doris Schnarr for funeral expenses. Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey is in charge of arrangements.