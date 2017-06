David Sherwood Hart died Saturday, June 24, 2017, surrounded by his loving family after a courageous two-year battle with cancer. Visitation will be 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 28, at Eden Church, Edwardsville, where funeral service will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 29, followed by a luncheon in the fellowship hall.

