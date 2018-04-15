David Wayne Downs, 63, of Granite City, passed away at 7:11 a.m. on Friday, April 13, 2018, at his home.

He was born March 22, 1955, in Granite City, a son of James W. Downs of Granite City and the late Betty I. (Smith) Downs. He married Connie R. (Richardson) Downs on July 31, 1977, at the Second Baptist Church in Granite City and she survives. He retired from Granite City Steel in 2014 after 40 years of dedicated service as a steelworker. He was a member of Second Baptist Church, enjoyed his early days of playing softball and relaxing with family and friends at his pool. He cherished his family, loved his wife and was devoted to his children and grandchildren and was looking forward to the one on the way.

In addition to his beloved wife and father, he is survived by three children and their spouses, Dawn and Ron Brewer of Granite City, Nick Downs of Granite City and Samantha and Timothy Hildebrand of Granite City; seven grandchildren, Kristan Biggs, Ryan Baker, Miranda Baker, Ashli Hupp, Heidi Hildebrand, Zeidyn Hildebrand, and coming soon, Greyson Hildebrand; one great-grandchild, Austan Copeland; a brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Eugene and Karen Richardson of Bartlett, Tenn.; other extended family and friends.

In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by his brother, Roger Downs.

In celebration of his life, visitation will be from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, April 17, 2018, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City, where funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 18, 2018, with Rev. Randy Vollmar officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon. Memorials may be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children and may be accepted at the funeral home; irwinchapel.com.