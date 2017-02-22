Dawn Marie Hentrich, 48, of Alton, passed away at 1:45 a.m. Monday, Feb. 20, 2017, at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis.

She was born Dec. 8, 1968, at Fort Hood, Killeen, Texas, the daughter of Carmen and Patsy (Zapfel) Marzullo.

Dawn married John Joseph Hentrich on Aug. 14, 1994, in Chicago. He survives.

Together they owned and operated Riverbender.com. She also volunteered countless hours for the benefit of youth at the Riverbender.com Community Center with accounting, managing the café, chaperoning and fundraising.

She grew up in Hanover Park, a west suburb of Chicago, and attended Lake Park High School, where she competed in the theater team and later attended Bradley University in Peoria, Ill. Dawn stayed in touch with her high school and college friends from Chicago.

Dawn attended St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Alton and was very involved in St. Mary’s School. She was a major contributor to the annual soup and salad during Lent and was also involved in other fundraisers.

She served as Chairman on the City of Alton’s Appearance Review Commission for several years.

She loved the outdoors and loved hiking, camping, gardening and cooking.

Dawn loved her kids above all and was very involved, very proud and always giving herself to her children.

Dawn is survived by her husband, John Hentrich of Alton; three children, Ashley Marie, John Joseph “Joey” and Samantha “Sammy” Grace Hentrich, all of Alton; her father and his wife, Carmen and Terri Marzullo of Chicago; father and mother-in-law, Fred and Mary Ann Hentrich of Alton; a sister and brother-in-law, Christine and Keith Johnson of South Elgin, Ill.; brother and sister-in-laws, Mike and Lisa Hentrich, Lori and Mark Harmon, and Susan Trefny of Alton; several aunts, uncles and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Patsy (Zapfel) Marzullo; grandparents, Katie and Dominic Marzullo; and Lillian Ryan.

Visitation will be 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24, 2017, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Alton with Fr. John Paul Klein OMV celebrant.

Burial will follow at St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Alton.

Memorials may be to St. Mary’s School, Marquette Catholic High School or Riverbender.com Community Center.

Online condolences and guestbook may be found at eliaskallalandschaaf.com.