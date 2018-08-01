Dean M. Burrus, age 76, of Hamel, IL, unexpectedly passed away on Friday, July 27, 2018 at St. Louis University Hospital, St. Louis, MO. Dean was born on April 22, 1942 in Litchfield, IL, a son of the late Lanham Burrus and Faye (Hellrung) Burrus.

On March 16, 1963, Dean married Jane Skaer; the love of his life, in St. Charles, MO. He was a faithful member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Edwardsville, IL. Dean started his career working for Edwardsville Creamery and then worked for National Food Store; he then worked for seventeen years at Schnucks as a store manager in Alton, IL. After leaving Schnucks, Dean owned and operated Dino’s Liquor and Food in Edwardsville, IL for fifteen years. Currently he was owner and operator of Dino’s produce stand in Hamel, IL. He was well known and liked greatly in his community. As a child and teenager, Dean had fond memories of traveling to Minnesota with his family. After getting married, Dean and his family and friends kept those memories alive by traveling to Minnesota and Canada for yearly vacations and fishing trips. His greatest joy was spending time with his family, especially with his grandchildren, whom he adored. Dean loved life, he loved to laugh, but most of all he loved his family. He will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.

In addition to his parents, Dean was preceded in death by his siblings, Roy Burrus, Cecil Burrus, Sharon Faye Burrus and Sandra Kay Burrus.

Dean is survived by his devoted wife, Jane Burrus of Hamel, IL; loving children, Dena (Raymond) Burrus Jones, Lana Hassan and Deron Burrus all of Edwardsville, IL; proud grandfather to Justine, Olivia and Eli; special friends, Lonnie Kovarik, Charles Rancher, Nick Torpea and Ernie Johnessee; nieces, nephews, extended family and many dear friends.

Memorial visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 1, 2018 at Irwin Chapel, 591 Glen Crossing Road, Glen Carbon, IL. A second visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 2, 2018 at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 3825 Blackburn Rd. Edwardsville, IL.

In celebration of his life, a memorial service will follow at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday at the Kingdom Hall, with Brother Barry Jellen officiating.

Memorial donations may be given to Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses. Donations will be accepted at the funeral chapel and Kingdom Hall.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.irwinchapel.com.