DeAnn C. “Dee” Chambers, 75 of Highland, died Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017, at Terrace On The Park in Mascoutah.

Visitation will be 4 p.m. until memorial service at 6 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland.

Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland is handling arrangements.