Deborah Ann Caughron, 65, of Granite City, died at 2:18 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017, at her home surrounded by her family.
Memorial services will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 3, at Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory.
