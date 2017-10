Deborah Ann “Debi” Williamson, 57, of Granite City, died at 6:25 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, at Barnes Hospital in St. Louis.

Visitation will be at 1 p.m. until service at 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City.