Deborah Gail Walter, 61, of Moro, died at 1:40 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2017, at her home.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 15, at Our Lady Queen of Peace, where a funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 16. Burial will be at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.

Gent Funeral Home in Alton is handling arrangements.