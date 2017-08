Deborah K. Oettle, 68, of Alton, died at 3:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 28, 2017, at OSF St. Anthony’s Health Center.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 30, at Westminster Presbyterian Church and will continue from 10 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 31. Burial will be private.

Gent Funeral Home in Alton is handling arrangements.