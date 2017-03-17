Deborah Lee Cundiff, 63, of Pontoon Beach, passed away at 11:02 p.m. on Wednesday, March 15, 2017, at her home.

She was born Sept. 13, 1953, in Granite City, a daughter of the late Gifford “Big Mac” and Joann (Ferguson) McGovern. She married John R. Cundiff on June 25, 1976, in Granite City and he survives.

Deborah retired from Big Lots in Granite City after many years of service as an assistant manager and clerk. She attended the Lovejoy United Presbyterian Church in Wood River and enjoyed her trips to the casino. She will be remembered for the love and special times shared with her family and friends.

In addition to her beloved husband of 40 years, she is survived by a son, Jason Cundiff of Pontoon Beach; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Mike and Sharon McGovern of Texas and Jimmy and Suasdey McGovern of Texas; many nieces, nephews, other extended family and friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters and a brother-in-law, Erma McGovern and Helen and Murl Cowley.

In celebration of her life, visitation will be 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, March 20, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City, where funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 21, with the Rev. Carol DeVaughan officiating. Inurnment will be at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis at a later date.

Memorials may be made to your local hospice or to a charity of one’s choice and may be accepted at the funeral home; irwinchapel.com.